Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $267,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 94.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 58,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

MLM opened at $508.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $522.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.