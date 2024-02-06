Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102,859 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $339,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,541,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

