Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.