Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $89,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.