MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.51. 265,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 690,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 89.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

