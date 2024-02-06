Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $13.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of Magnite stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
