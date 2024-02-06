Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $13.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnite by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after buying an additional 716,489 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 340,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

