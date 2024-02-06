Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on M. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.