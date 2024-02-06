Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.87.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUN stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.16. 497,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.11. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.