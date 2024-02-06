Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $55.60

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $59.76. Lumentum shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 692,265 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

