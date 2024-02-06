Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.46. Lufax shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 951,259 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LU. Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lufax by 130.1% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lufax by 68.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,052 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

