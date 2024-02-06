LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.45.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $259.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

