Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 53,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.03. 749,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,395. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

