Loopring Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $310.87 million and $7.48 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,646,304 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars.

