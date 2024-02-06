Loews (NYSE:L) Releases Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of L stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. Loews has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $75.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of L. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

