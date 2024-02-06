Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.86

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $12.86 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,092,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,083,996.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00812934 USD and is up 13.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $76.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

