Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,030,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LIN traded up $14.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.63. The company had a trading volume of 562,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,031. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.60. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.