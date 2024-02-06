Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Get Linde alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $400.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.94 and its 200 day moving average is $392.60. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.