Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.25-15.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $14.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.63. The stock had a trading volume of 562,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,031. Linde has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.86.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

