Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Linde Stock Down 1.6 %

LIN stock opened at $400.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.60. Linde has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,277,000 after purchasing an additional 479,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

