Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linamar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.20.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$56.78 and a 1-year high of C$78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 9.0792079 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

In related news, insider Elliot Burger bought 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,853.03. In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. Also, insider Elliot Burger acquired 677 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03. Insiders purchased 51,983 shares of company stock worth $3,011,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

