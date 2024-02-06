Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $9.73.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
