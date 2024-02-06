Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

