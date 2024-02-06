Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.