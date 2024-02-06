Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

