Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 7.6%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 1,634,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,611,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.