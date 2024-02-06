Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

