Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. 3,819,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,229,936. The company has a market capitalization of $178.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

