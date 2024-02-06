Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 31,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,481. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

