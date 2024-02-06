Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. 1,193,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

