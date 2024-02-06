Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 149.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $455.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,372,508. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

