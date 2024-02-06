Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 23,813 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,813 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.