Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.47).

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.12) price objective for the company.

LON LAND opened at GBX 659.60 ($8.27) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 674.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 628.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.66, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,756.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,838.10). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

