Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.69 on Tuesday, hitting $840.63. 235,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $771.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

