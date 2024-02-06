KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $23.38

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $24.44. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 8,445,844 shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,656,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after buying an additional 2,767,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after buying an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,022,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,306,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

