Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Knowles Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE KN opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Insider Activity at Knowles
In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
