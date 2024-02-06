Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KN opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.