KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Gap Up to $88.45

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.45, but opened at $92.08. KKR & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $91.99, with a volume of 884,925 shares trading hands.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

