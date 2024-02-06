Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Kinross Gold worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

