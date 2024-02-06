Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.62. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 350,888 shares trading hands.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.12.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
