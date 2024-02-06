Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.

Kforce Stock Up 0.1 %

KFRC stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Kforce has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,477,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 97.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kforce

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.