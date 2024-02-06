Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.
Kforce Stock Up 0.1 %
KFRC stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Kforce has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kforce
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kforce
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kforce
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.