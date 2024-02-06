Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 27,616 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,616 shares during the period. Paramount Global makes up about 2.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,486,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
