Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 5.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,150. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

