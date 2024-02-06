Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 2.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.10.

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HSY traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.44. The stock had a trading volume of 547,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,880. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.