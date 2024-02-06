Kennon Green & Company LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,759,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554,642. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

