Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,002 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Global Net Lease worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Global Net Lease by 65.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 180.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 483,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 89.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 102,407 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after buying an additional 1,778,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,020.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNL opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.68%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.59%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

