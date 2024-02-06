Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

