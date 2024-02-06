Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Donegal Group worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

