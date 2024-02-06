Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,171 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Crane worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $127.63.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.