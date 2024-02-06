Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

