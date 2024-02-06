KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $32,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $3,413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,294,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.25. 119,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,622. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $513.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.27.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

