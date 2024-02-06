KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 1,421,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

