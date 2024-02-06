KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.55. The stock had a trading volume of 232,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,675. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

